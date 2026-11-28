FII Inflows |

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made a strong comeback to Indian stock markets in November 2026, with net investments reaching ₹1,29,579 crore, according to provisional cash market data.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) recorded net sales of ₹55,454 crore, taking combined institutional net inflows to ₹74,125 crore. The resurgence in foreign investments marks a significant reversal from October's aggressive selling trend.

FII Buying Momentum Slows

Despite robust monthly inflows, foreign institutional buying witnessed a noticeable slowdown during the latest trading week. Between November 23 and 27, FIIs purchased equities worth ₹17,630 crore, compared with ₹32,647 crore in the preceding week.

Average daily foreign buying declined from ₹6,529 crore to ₹4,407 crore, reflecting a 32.5% slowdown after adjusting for the shorter trading week.

Sensex, Nifty Snap Winning Streak

Indian equity benchmarks ended their four-week winning streak amid profit-booking, rising crude oil prices and uncertainty surrounding the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming monetary policy decision. The Nifty 50 declined 0.75% to settle at 25,607.20, while the Sensex slipped 0.69% to close at 83,339.26.

Bank Nifty witnessed sharper selling pressure, falling 2.47% to 63,040.90, as investors reduced exposure to banking and financial stocks following their recent rally.

Inflation And RBI Policy Concerns

Growing concerns over domestic inflation, potentially tighter monetary policy and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened around 0.50% to trade near 92.98 against the US dollar, with the Dollar Index hovering around 103.80.

Stock Market Outlook

Market participants will closely monitor foreign investment trends, crude oil movements and the RBI's interest rate decision in the coming week. Analysts believe the Nifty's inability to sustain momentum near 26,000 and Bank Nifty's retreat from record highs signal increased profit-booking at elevated valuations.

The ability of benchmark indices to defend crucial technical support levels could determine the market's next direction, while sustained foreign capital inflows may provide some cushion against broader selling pressure.

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