'Everyone Is A Taxpayer': Female Ethiopian Airlines Passenger Protests After Being Kicked Out Of Flight To Get Minister In Her Seat; Video Viral

In a video that is now going viral, a female passenger on Ethiopian Airlines was allegedly forced to deplane after the airline made way for a minister, who was then designated to fly in her space.

In the video, the woman can be seen valiantly fighting for space in the flight. In the video that was apparently first posted on TikTok and later spread to other sites, the woman can be seen talking to the aircraft crew, who do not appear to be interested in accommodating the female passenger.

In the video, the woman can be seen saying that everyone is a taxpayer and so she should be allowed to sit. According to the user who posted it on their personal profile, the airline did not budge and the minister did not even move to assuage the situation.

According to the user, the flight was scheduled to go to Nairobi. The woman, who was visibly worried at the prospect of being disembarked, was allegedly displaned from the flight as late as 11:30 PM.

Boycott Ethiopian Airlines . I can't imagine being in a situation like this 🚨 Let them operate in Ethiopia. pic.twitter.com/9woErj3YbF — Sholla Ard 🇰🇪 (@sholard_mancity) July 20, 2024

Many have reacted to this video with understandable indignance. One of them even called for a boycott of the airline and its services.

Ethiopian Airlines has watched the circulation of a viral video on various social media platforms depicting a passenger being removed from flight ET308 on July 19th, from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) July 21, 2024

Airline issued a statement in the matter through X. Through a post-thread, the airline said, "A misapprehension arose among the standby passengers,leading to the distorted belief that their seats had been allocated to a VIP. This is not the case, and the circulating video does not reflect the true sequence of events."

The airline claimed that this was a case of overbooking and the entire picture or truth had not been revealed.

The airline blamed the passengers instead and said, "just a few minutes before the scheduled departure time of the flight. The Boarding Agent advised them that the flight was full and they would be protected on the next flight."

The airline further added, "However, they ignored the advice of the Boarding Agent and attempted to board the aircraft, bypassing security personnel at the boarding gate. Our staff members courteously asked these passengers to disembark. One passenger acquiesced to this request"

The airline termed the whole incident a misaprehension and chose to not answer the question surrounding the minister. In fact, the responses on X do not have even a single mention of the Ethiopian Minister.









Reacting to the official response from the airline, the man who filmed the event and posted the happenings online said, "Ethiopian Airlines responds to the video, claiming there was a “misapprehension” about a minister taking her seat."



