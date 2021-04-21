Female characters in ads are prominent but highly stereotyped: know what advertisers are doing about it

Although female characters are prominent in ads in India, they are still highly stereotyped. Women are less likely to be shown in public spaces and in paid employment; more likely to be selling domestic products and food to other women as well as responsible for childcare and shopping. Female characters in ads also tend to be thin, unlike men who are portrayed as different body types. These are some of the findings of a study released today by UNICEF and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media (GDI) on Gender Bias and Inclusion In Advertising In India. The study explores how popular Indian advertisements can replace such harmful typecasts with balanced portrayals to inspire girls and boys of their possibilities, unrestrained by gender stereotypes.

“Gender socialization is a learned behaviour from childhood," says Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative. "Children observe and learn social cues from parents, family, and the society around them, including the advertising they see around themselves. UNICEF is committed towards ensuring gender equity and girls' empowerment, which forms the core of our gender responsive programming. This report will help us challenge biases and advocate more effectively with the Indian advertising community, and across South Asia with all businesses, to support our goal of achieving gender equality for the benefit of all children."

Geena Davis, Academy Award Winning Actor, Founder and Chair of the Institute says “Misrepresentation and harmful stereotypes of women in advertising have a significant impact on women - and young girls - and how they view themselves and their value to society. While we do see female representation dominate in Indian ads, they are still marginalized by colorism, hypersexualization, and without careers or aspirations outside of the home. The stark inequality evident in portrayals of females in these advertisements must be addressed to ensure an equitable society. This collaborative study with UNICEF and its partners sets the foundation for improvement in India and across the globe.”