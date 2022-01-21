FedEx Express tests electric vehicles in India; aims to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and the world’s largest express transportation company, today announced the start of electric vehicle (EV) trials in India as part of its global goal to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040.

The trial of the electric vehicle, which is expected to conclude in a month in Bangalore, will test the vehicle technology within FedEx Express operations, assessing the vehicles’ operational effectiveness on a standard route fully loaded with packages. Following positive trial results, FedEx Express will extend the trial to Delhi.

With last-mile delivery burgeoning thanks to rapid e-commerce growth, each new electric vehicle added to the FedEx delivery fleet in India can reduce fuel consumption and emissions equivalent to five passenger cars.

Mohamad Sayegh, Vice President, India Operations for FedEx Express said, “FedEx has a mission to connect the world responsibly and resourcefully, and I’m incredibly pleased to announce the launch of our electric vehicle trial in India, which is in line with our global goal to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040.”

“With the growth of e-commerce in India, we’re constantly looking for ways to support this momentum while reducing environmental impact. The commencement of EV trials brings us one step closer to this vision,” he added.

Vehicle electrification is one of the key areas in FedEx’s journey toward reaching its carbon neutral operations goal. By 2040, it is intended that the entire FedEx global parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet will be zero-emission electric vehicles. This vehicle electrification goal is being approached through phased programs to replace existing vehicles. The aim is for 50 percent of FedEx Express global PUD vehicle purchases to be electric vehicles by 2025, rising to 100 percent by 2030.

“The trial is a critical part of the integration of electric vehicle technology across our operations. Finding the right technology to serve our business, our customers, and our team members will play a key role in the successful integration of electric vehicles into the FedEx Express fleet,” Sayegh said.

The shift to electric vehicles also aligns with the FedEx commitment to enhance its services and solutions in India, offering customers connectivity and access to global markets, while helping safeguard the health of our planet, it said in a press statement.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:19 PM IST