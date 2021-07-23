Federal Bank's Q1 net profit down 8.4% to Rs 367.29 cr on higher NPA provisions

Private sector lender Federal Bank on Friday reported an 8.4 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 367.29 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, as provisioning for bad loans soared.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 400.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

On a sequential basis, the net profit was down 23.1 per cent, from Rs 477.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

However, its total income during April-June 2021 was higher at Rs 4,005.86 crore as against Rs 3,932.52 crore in the year-ago period, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's asset quality showed deterioration as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 3.50 per cent of the gross advances by the end of June 2021, from 2.96 per cent as of June 2020.

Net NPAs or bad loans, however, remained stable at 1.23 per cent as against 1.22 per cent a year ago.

Provisioning for bad loans and contingencies for the June 2021 quarter spiked substantially to Rs 641.83 crore, from Rs 394.62 crore in year-ago period.