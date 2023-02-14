Federal Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.70 lakh as stock option | Image: Federal Bank (Representative)

Federal Bank of Tuesday announced that it will allot 856,290 equity shares worth Rs 1,70,580 to employees as stock options. The shares with face value of Rs 2 each will be under ESOS 2017 Scheme.

Federal Bank on February 4, approved the allocation of 1,51,209 equity shares to employees under employee stock options.

Shares

Federal Bank shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 129.70, down by 0.54 per cent.

