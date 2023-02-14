e-Paper Get App
The shares with face value of Rs 2 each will be under ESOS 2017 Scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Federal Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.70 lakh as stock option | Image: Federal Bank (Representative)
Federal Bank of Tuesday announced that it will allot 856,290 equity shares worth Rs 1,70,580 to employees as stock options. The shares with face value of Rs 2 each will be under ESOS 2017 Scheme.

Federal Bank on February 4, approved the allocation of 1,51,209 equity shares to employees under employee stock options.

article-image

Shares

Federal Bank shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 129.70, down by 0.54 per cent.

