Federal Bank Rewards Employees With 2,42,768 Equity Shares As Stock Option

Image: Federal Bank (Representative)

As per the regulatory filing, Federal Bank today announced the allotment of 2,42,768 equity shares as employee stock options. It was approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee.

The allotment of 9,000 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2 each alloted under ESOS 2010 Scheme and the allotment of 2,33,768 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2 under ESOS 2017 Scheme.

The face value of equity shares under ESOP 2010 and ESOP 2017 scheme were Rs 2 each.

Federal Bank Ltd Shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Monday at 3;30pm IST were at Rs 125.20, up by 0.08 percent

Read Also Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares to Employees As Stock Option