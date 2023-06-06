Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares to Employees As Stock Option | File

As per the regulatory filings, Federal bank today announced the allotment of 1,78,250 to employees as stock option.

The allotment of 9,700 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2 each was given under ESOS 2010 Scheme while the allotment of 1,68,550 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2 was given under ESOS 2017 Scheme.

The ESOS 2010 and ESOS 2017 has a face value of Rs 2 each.



The shares of Federal bank on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 126, down by 1.02 per cent.

