Federal Bank allots 1,51,209 equity for exercised employee stock options

The shares have been issued after they exercised stop options.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |
According to an exchange filing, Federal Bank has allotted 1,51,209 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each for its employees.

The shares have been issued after they exercised stop options given to them under two separate schemes.

