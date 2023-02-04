Federal Bank allots 1,51,209 equity for exercised employee stock options

Representative image |

According to an exchange filing, Federal Bank has allotted 1,51,209 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each for its employees.

Read Also Tech Mahindra allots shares worth Rs 4.24 lakh to employees as stock options

The shares have been issued after they exercised stop options given to them under two separate schemes.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)