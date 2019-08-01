FCA India chief Kevin Flynn to head operations in Australia

Mumbai: Auto maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said on Thursday that its Indian arm head Kevin Flynn has been made chief of the company's operations in Australia. Flynn has assumed the charge of his new position from August 1, the company said in a statement.

He will, however, continue his responsibility as president and managing director of FCA India in addition to the new position. Flynn's successor will be announced at a later date, the company said.

"Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India has assumed responsibility for the position of Managing Director of FCA Australia, effective Thursday," the statement said.

He will continue his responsibility as head of the Indian FCA business in addition to his new, primary role as head of the Australian FCA business, it added.