Fastrack ropes in Rohit Saraf as brand ambassador for smartwatch Reflex VOX

Fastrack announces the launch of its first-ever smart watch Reflex VOX with a digital campaign including multiple touch points to engage with its audiences. The brand in its latest campaign for unveiling Reflex VOX on boards the young heartthrob Rohit Saraf as its ambassador. The actor will be featured in key digital campaigns to promote the Fash-Tech category under Fastrack, it said in a press statement.

This association with Rohit Saraf is in line with the brand’s aim to build resonance with the GenZ through communication as well as their product offerings. Targeted towards the youngsters today who are on a constant lookout for fashionable yet functional accessories Fastrack launched the two new variants of Earbuds in the first week of January and have now ventured in to the category of smart watch with Reflex VOX.

The first Fastrack smart watch features a rectangular 1.69” HD screen and has unique features like built-in Alexa, up to 10 days of battery life, 100+ watch faces and multi-sports mode.

Fastrack’s Marketing Head Ajay Maurya shares his thoughts, “With Fastrack Reflex VOX as we introduce a new category that caters to our audiences and gives us the right opportunity to collaborate with a personality that resonates with the spirit of our audiences. This association with Rohit has been a fun one and we are highly excited to introduce you all to him as the new face of Fastrack for its fash-tech portfolio. Rohit represents the generation of youth with unbridled spirit and enthusiasm and that is what the brand Fastrack represent.”

Rohit Saraf also recently took to Instagram to give a sneak peek to his fans of the newly launched Reflex VOX. Saraf said, "As an accessory, a smartwatch is my first go-to option. With Fastrack Reflex VOX, I now have a smartwatch with not only the best features but also colour variants that let me style it in so many ways.”

Reflex VOX also has a plethora of trackers like sleep tracker, daily activity tracker and menstrual tracker, to name a few. It includes music control, camera control, hydration alerts and notifications alert, thus providing a seamless functional experience to the users. The watch features a soft silicone band.

The Fastrack Reflex VOX is available to shop in Fastrack stores, World of Titan, authorised Titan dealer outlets, Fastrack website (www.fastrack.in), Amazon, Shoppers stop and Lifestyle.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:49 PM IST