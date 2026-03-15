FASTag Annual Pass Fee Raised For FY27, NHAI Increases Price to ₹3,075 From April 1

FASTag New Rules from April 1, 2025 | NHAI’s new annual pass gets big response.

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a small increase in the fee for the FASTag Annual Pass for the financial year 2026-27. The price has been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075.

According to a government note issued on March 15, the revised fee will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The change has been made as per the rules under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

What the FASTag Annual Pass Offers

The FASTag Annual Pass is meant for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans that have a valid FASTag installed.

With this pass, users can make a one-time annual payment instead of recharging their FASTag multiple times for toll payments. The pass can be used at around 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways operated by the central government.

Once activated, the pass allows up to 200 toll crossings within one year. If either the 200 crossings are completed or the one-year validity ends, the FASTag automatically returns to the normal pay-per-use mode.

How Users Can Activate the Pass

Vehicle owners can activate the annual pass by making payment through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application or through the NHAI website.

After the payment is completed, the pass gets activated on the FASTag linked to the vehicle within two hours.

Strong Adoption Since Launch

The FASTag Annual Pass was launched on August 15, 2025, to make toll payments easier and reduce waiting time at toll plazas.

According to the government, more than 5.6 million users have already opted for this facility. However, the pass is valid only at toll plazas operated by NHAI or the central government.

Toll roads managed by state governments or other agencies will continue to follow the regular FASTag deduction system.