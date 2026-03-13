NHAI Warns Highway Users Against Fake FASTag Annual Pass Websites: Step-By-Step Guide On How To Book It Via Official App

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a public advisory urging highway users to steer clear of fake websites and unauthorised links claiming to sell FASTag Annual Passes. The warning comes amid a rise in fraudulent platforms attempting to exploit commuters seeking the convenient toll payment product.

Only one official channel

NHAI has made clear that the FASTag Annual Pass is exclusively available through its official Rajmargyatra app. Any third-party website, social media link, or unauthorised platform offering the pass is fake and not sanctioned by the authority. Users who transact through these channels risk financial fraud and the misuse of sensitive personal and vehicle information.

What to watch out for

Commuters are advised to be on alert for the following red flags:

- Unsolicited links received via WhatsApp, SMS, or email promoting FASTag Annual Pass deals.

- Websites mimicking NHAI's branding or using similar domain names;

- Requests for FASTag credentials, vehicle details, or UPI PINs from unverified sources.

NHAI has stressed that users should never share FASTag or vehicle information on any platform other than the official app.

How to buy the FASTag Annual Pass on Rajmargyatra

Purchasing the pass through the official app is straightforward. Follow these steps:

1. Download the app: Available on Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (Apple App Store). Search Rajmargyatra or use the links shared below.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nhai.rajmargyatra

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/rajmargyatra/id6449488412



2. Register or log in: Create an account using your mobile number linked to your FASTag.

3. Select Annual Pass: Navigate to the FASTag Annual Pass section from the home screen.

4. Enter vehicle details: Verify your vehicle registration number and FASTag ID.

5. Make payment: Complete the transaction securely through the in-app payment gateway.

6. Save your confirmation: Download or screenshot your pass for reference at toll plazas.

NHAI has urged all national highway users to remain vigilant and report suspected fraud through official NHAI helpline channels.