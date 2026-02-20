 Govt Likely To End Cash Toll Payments On National Highways From April 1, Shift To Fully Digital System
The government announced that National Highways Authority of India plans to discontinue cash payments at toll plazas nationwide from April 1, 2026, with all transactions shifting to FASTag and UPI, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in New Delhi.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
National Highway toll plazas move towards cashless payments as digital toll collection becomes mandatory across India | Representative image

New Delhi, Feb 20: The government on Friday said that the NHAI is contemplating completely discontinuing cash transactions at the National Highway fee plazas across the country from April 1, 2026.

Move towards fully digital tolling ecosystem

The move will develop a fully digital National Highway tolling ecosystem.

Post-implementation, all toll payments at National Highway fee plazas will be processed exclusively through digital modes using FASTag or Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the proposed measure is aimed at consolidating the gains achieved in Electronic Toll Collection and strengthening the efficiency and reliability of National Highway fee plaza operations.

“The transition will help to enhance ‘Ease of Commuting’ for National Highway users by improving lane throughput, reducing congestion at fee plazas, and bringing greater consistency and transparency in toll transactions,” according to the official statement.

Over 98% FASTag penetration achieved

Over 98 per cent penetration of FASTag has significantly transformed toll collection practices in the country.

Moreover, an overwhelming proportion of toll transactions are processed electronically through RFID-enabled FASTag affixed to vehicles, facilitating seamless and contactless movement across toll plazas.

According to the NHAI, UPI payment facilities have been operationalised at the National Highway toll plazas, ensuring the availability of instant and accessible digital payment options for National Highway commuters nationwide.

Higher charges for non-FASTag payments

Vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid, functional FASTag are currently charged twice the applicable user fee if the fee payment is made in cash.

Whereas National Highway users who opt to pay via UPI are charged only 1.25 times the user fee for the applicable vehicle category.

“A complete transition to digital-only mode of payment will strengthen operational efficiency, improve traffic management, minimise delays, and enhance the overall National Highway user experience at over 1,150 fee plazas on various National Highways and Expressways in the country,” said the government.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

