Fact Check: Is There A Vande Bharat Service Going To Nagaland? Here Is What You Need To Know

The Vande Bharat train service has been the 'poster boy' of the purported change in the Indian railway and transportation system that the Indian Railways and the Government of India have touted and publicised over the years, ever since the first train was flagged off in February of 2019.

As per the latest reports, there are a total of 65 routes that are currently in operation.

Vande Bharat In Nagaland?

The northeastern part of India has often been deemed that 'corner' of the subcontinent that has been perenially overlooked, and a part of the country has not been bestowed with the facilities and amenities it needs and deserves.

In pursuance to both the aforementioned aspects, that is, Vande Bharat and North East, a bunch of posts have gone viral, which make some claims about the Northeastern state of Nagaland.

Posts Claiming Service

In the post, which has been replicated as it is by other users on X, it has been remarked, " People of Nagaland pose in front of Vande Bharat Express. Did you know? Nagaland got its 2nd railway station only in 2022. The first was in 1903. That's how deprived the successive govts kept them in connectivity. For almost 100 years."

This particular text in the post has been used by more than a singular account.

2nd Railway Station in 119 Years

Now, when it comes to the part of Nagaland getting its second railway station in 120 years, many publications have reiterated the claims.

Publcations carrying the news. |

With the then-state CM remarking on the same, at the time of the inauguration of the new station (Shukhovi) in 2022.

As for the railway system in the state of Nagaland, a crucial line is currently under construction in Nagaland, the construction on the broad gauge railway line between Dimapur and Kohima is underway, with completion planned in 2026.

New Line in The State

The project encompasses eight additional stations: Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma, and Zubza. Currently, the state has two station, namely Shokhuvi and Dimapur Railway Station in operation; with the latter being the biggest railway station in the state.

It also needs to be noted that as per some reports, Shokhuvi has only a single train passing through it.

No Vande Bharat In Nagaland

When we come to the other major claim that has been made without a direct reference, we try and find an answer to the question, whether the state in the far east has access to the coveted Vande Bharat system. Although, not direct claim has been made in any of the posts, part from, it is indirectly implied to be the case.

As per the the latest information that is available, there are no Vande Bharat services that currently have a stop in the state of Nagaland. In fact, the closest Vande Bharat line that the state has access to is the New Jalpaiguri–Guwahati route, which runs between West Bengal and Assam. This line was inaugurated in 2023. In fact, this is the only line catering to any of the 8 states in the Northeast.

In conclusion, it can be deemed that some of the claims made in these posts are misleading.