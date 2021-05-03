Export lifts PMI, COVID-19 vaccine crunch, and Inox leisure’s new venture: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 3, 2021

Growing Export Saves The Day

The manufacturing activities expanded in India during April despite the local and regional lockdowns.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 55.5 in April. It was little changed from the March reading of 55.4. However, the growth rate for new domestic factory orders and production was the slowest in the last eight months. A reading above 50 denotes expansion from the previous month.

There was a considerable slowdown in domestic activity levels in April. But, manufacturing activities were duly supported by rising exports. As per the PMI data, International orders expansion in April was the fastest in the last six months. Recently, the Commerce Ministry also suggested that India's exports in April jumped nearly 3x to $30.21 billion from $10.17 billion in April last year.