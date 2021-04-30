Teji Mandi Explains: April forecast suggests grim outlook for auto industry

The auto industry has once again come under the impact of the surging number of COVID-19 cases.

As per the Federation of Dealers Association, passenger vehicle sales are likely to fall by 11% in April at 2.85 lakh units, compared to a month ago in March. Retail sales have seen a sharper fall of ~55%, and it is likely to be in the range of 1.5-1.8 lakh units in April.

Partial lockdowns and other restrictions have affected consumer sentiments. As a result, all the major PV makers have restricted their factory activities.

Maruti Suzuki has allotted its plant in Haryana for the production of oxygen. MG Motors has also closed its Gujarat plant. Tata Motors has also announced that all its plants will be closed from May 1-3.