Exemption of IGST on imports of specific COVID-19 relief material: Which are these items

Due to requests from charitable organisations, corporate entities, and other associations/ entities, the finance ministry has exempted IGST on the import of COVID-19 relief material received for distribution in the country free of cost.

This exemption shall apply till June 30, 2021. It would also cover goods already imported but lying uncleared on the date of its issuance of the exemption.

After the circular on exemption from IGST, the ministry has issued the list of items that fall under COVID-19 relief material. These items were already given exemption from customs duty/health cess.

- Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

- Beta Cyclodextrin (SBEBCD) used in manufacture of Remdesivir

- Injection Remdesivir

- Oxygen concentrator including flow meter, regulator, connectors and tubings.

- Medical Oxygen

- Vacuum Pressure Swing Absorption (VPSA) and Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants

- Cryogenic oxygen Air Separation Units (ASUs) producing liquid/gaseous oxygen 8. Oxygen canister.

- Oxygen filling systems

- Oxygen storage tanks

- Oxygen generator

- ISO containers for Shipping Oxygen

- Cryogenic road transport tanks for Oxygen

- Oxygen cylinders including cryogenic cylinders and tanks

- Any Chapter Parts of goods at S.No.1 and 3 to 10 above, used in the manufacture of equipment related to the production, transportation, distribution or storage of Oxygen, subject to the condition that the importer follows the procedure set out in the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty) Rules, 2017 16. Any other device from which oxygen can be generated

- Ventilators, including ventilators with compressors; all accessories and tubings; humidifiers; viral filters (should be able to function as high flow device and come with nasal canula).

- High flow nasal canula device with all attachments; nasal canula for use with the device.

- Helmets for use with non-invasive ventilation.

- Non-invasive ventilation oronasal masks for ICU ventilators.

- Non-invasive ventilation nasal masks for ICU ventilators.

- COVID-19 vaccines

- Inflammatory Diagnostic (marker) kits, namely- IL6, D-Dimer, CRP(C-Reactive Protein), LDH (Lactate De-Hydrogenase), Ferritin, Pro Calcitonin (PCT) and blood gas reagents.