COVID-19 relief material: Exemption of IGST on imports of such goods till June; uncleared goods lying with Customs to be exempted

Due to requests from charitable organisations, corporate entities, and other associations/ entities, the finance ministry has exempted IGST on the import of COVID-19 relief material received for distribution in the country free of cost.

This exemption shall apply till June 30, 2021. It would also cover goods already imported but lying uncleared on the date of its issuance of exemption.

The government is giving a window of six months or not more than nine months for importers who have already imported to produce that the imported material are for free imports. "After imports, the importer shall produce, to the Deputy or Assistant Commissioner of Customs at the port within a period of six months from the date of importation or within such extended period not exceeding nine months, a simple statement containing details of goods imported and distributed free of cost. This statement shall be certified by the said nodal authority of the state government."