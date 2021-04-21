Ex-RBI governor M Narasimham passes away due to COVID-19 complications: Why was he known as the father of banking sector reforms?

94-year-old Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Maidavolu Narasimham died on April 20 due to COVID-19 complications. He was being treated at a Hyderabad hospital.



He is the first and the only governor to date to be appointed from the Reserve Bank cadre. He started his journey with RBI as a Research Officer in the Economic Department. Later he took up a job with the government. He served as an Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, before joining RBI yet again. But this time as the Governor in 1977. Although he had a short tenure of seven months, Padma Vibhushan awardee had an impactful ensure. He introduced many reforms in India’s banking sector as his chaired couple of committees. He was, thus, referred to as the father of banking reforms. He later served as Executive Director for India at the World Bank and at the IMF after which he served in the Ministry of Finance as Secretary.