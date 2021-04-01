86th Foundation Day of RBI: Some facts about RBI and its governors

- The Central Office of the bank was initially established in Kolkata but was permanently moved to Mumbai in 1937. The first meeting Central Board of the Committee was held on April 10, 1935 in Calcutta.

- Sir Osborne Smith was also the first RBI governor who resigned before completion of his tenure (in 1937 her quit).



- The Bank made its first issue of currency notes in January 1938 in denominations of Rs 5 and Rs 10. Later that year, the central bank issued notes of the denominations of Rs 100, Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000.

- On the demise of James Taylor (successor of Smith), Chintaman Dwarkanath Deshmukh was appointed Governor in 1943. Taylor was the only serving governor who died during his tenure as RBI governor.



- But it was only in August 1943, that an Indian became the Governor of the Bank for the first time -- Chintaman Dwarkanath Deshmukh. He was a member of the Indian Civil Service, who had served as Secretary and in 1941 as Deputy Governor of the Bank.

- During his tenure as Governor, he represented India at the Bretton Woods negotiations in 1944. He saw the transition to Independence and the partition of the country and the division of the assets and liabilities of the Reserve Bank between India and Pakistan.

- In 1949, the bank was nationalised. All shares in the capital of the Bank were deemed transferred to the Central Government on payment of suitable compensation. Deshmukh helped the smooth transition of the Bank from a shareholder's institution to a state-owned organisation, when the Bank was nationalised on 1st January 1949. While he was appointed during the British Raj, he continued to serve even after the partition. He later became the Finance Minister (FM) between 1950-56.