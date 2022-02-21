EVM aims to invest Rs 5 cr in R&D; to promote growth, innovation in IT, telecom products

Hundia solutions Pvt Ltd also known as EVM India announced it is all set to invest 5 crore in research and development as it seeks to expand its presence along with promoting the growth and innovation in IT and telecom products.

EVM team is expecting to close the annual turnover of current year with Rs 200 crores also estimating an increase of 104 percent on year-on-year as compared to the previous ones, it said in a press statement.

Vishal Hundia, CEO EVM INDIA (Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.) said, "The fresh investment of 5 crore will enable us to achieve our aim of increasing market presence in IT and telecom segment with launch of new advanced products in various categories.”

The company has recently added a new flexible SMT line in its Mumbai factory, which it says has enhanced its production capacity. With the new investment in research and development, it aim to achieve more premium quality products which are exclusively designed for Indian consumers” added Hundia.

EVM Products come with a unique Pickup and Drop Service. If the device has issues or is defective within the warranty period, EVM India will pick up the device and replace a new one at the customer’s doorstep free of cost. The pickup and drop service is available on a PAN India basis, it said in a statement.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:33 AM IST