European fashion brand Produkt launches in India; signs Ishaan Khatter as brand ambassador

European fashion brand Produkt has been launched in India under the fashion house of Bestseller India.

Wardrobe for urban men

Produkt is meant for the independent, self-confident, entrepreneurial, and opinionated boys of today who straddle with ease between their vocation and their social media status. Produkt by Jack & Jones will be exclusively available across Trends stores and AJIO. The collection offers a complete wardrobe of effortless fashion for today's active and urban men.

Indie, urban pop culture inspired styles

A lot of styles are inspired by the ever-evolving indie and urban pop culture scene. The garments are vibrant, easy-going and thoroughly imbibe the current trends. the brand offers everything from utility street wear to denim products and evening wear.

Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter will be the brand ambassador of Produkt.

Speaking on the launch, Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head - Bestseller India said, "In a fashion forward country like ours, it's important to stay relevant and create fashion solutions for everyone! And for us, Produkt does just that! It taps into a category of audience who are early adopters of fashion and are not afraid to experiment with their looks".

"Furthermore, we're excited to partner with Reliance Retail, their retail footprint via Trends and strong digital presence through AJIO provides for a great platform for us to showcase the products. As the face of the brand, Ishaan Khatter's personality of being effortlessly stylish coupled with his charismatic attitude completely synergizes with the brand DNA of Produkt."

Ishaan Khatter, face of the brand said, "It's been an absolute pleasure to partner with Produkt. The brand offers a fashion range which has a unique combination of comfortable yet edgy, laid back but so trendy, and I love it! It perfectly resonates with my style and I'm looking forward to this association."

Produkt will be available exclusively on AJIO and across 153 Trends stores covering more than 100 cities across the country.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 02:15 PM IST