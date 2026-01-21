Eternal Ltd Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹102 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 201% To ₹6,315 Crore

Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato) reported strong Q3 FY26 results. |

Mumbai: Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato Ltd) posted a 72.9 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue from operations climbing to Rs 16,315 crore-a steep 201.8 percent YoY growth. Sequentially, net profit rose from Rs 65 crore in Q2 and Rs 59 crore in Q1, while revenue advanced from Rs 13,590 crore in Q2 and Rs 7,167 crore in Q1. This sustained momentum underscores a robust revival across its core business segments.

- Q3 Revenue: ₹16,315 Cr (consolidated)

- Segment-wise Revenue:

• Quick Commerce: ₹12,256 Cr (75% of total)

• India Food Delivery: ₹2,676 Cr

Resilient YoY gains power Eternal's Q3 surge

Eternal Ltd’s Q3 FY26 performance reflected a sharp turnaround, with revenue from operations up over 3x from Rs 5,405 crore in Q3 FY25 to Rs 16,315 crore this quarter. Net profit climbed from Rs 59 crore a year ago to Rs 102 crore, driven by gains across food delivery, Blinkit, and Hyperpure. Revenue grew consistently through the fiscal-from Rs 7,167 crore in Q1, Rs 13,590 crore in Q2, to Rs 16,315 crore in Q3-reflecting strong volume traction and segment synergies.

Sequential growth builds on operational leverage

Quarter-on-quarter, Eternal delivered a 20 percent revenue rise and 56.9 percent profit growth. Total expenses rose proportionally to Rs 16,493 crore from Rs 13,813 crore in Q2. Delivery and related charges grew from Rs 2,213 crore to Rs 2,376 crore, while ad spends increased to Rs 937 crore from Rs 806 crore. Despite higher costs, operating leverage kept margins healthy. Finance costs were stable at Rs 87 crore, and depreciation stood at Rs 439 crore. EPS improved to Rs 0.11, from Rs 0.07 in Q2.

Leadership shuffle, platform integration key focus

CEO Deepinder Goyal announced his resignation (effective Feb 1, 2026), with Blinkit CEO Albinder Singh Dhindsa named his successor. The board has recommended Goyal's appointment as Vice Chairman. Key growth drivers included Blinkit’s quick commerce traction, food delivery scale-up, and Hyperpure's expansion. The company also reported a Rs 130 crore loss in total comprehensive income due to mark-to-market adjustments on investments. EPS for Q3 rose to Rs 0.11, up from Rs 0.06 a year ago.

Nine-month performance shows scale-up amid cost headwinds

For 9M FY26, Eternal’s revenue jumped 157 percent to Rs 37,072 crore versus Rs 14,410 crore a year earlier. However, net profit dropped 60.7 percent to Rs 192 crore due to expansion-linked costs and losses in subsidiaries. Blinkit, Hyperpure, and GoingOut segments incurred substantial early-stage investments. The management emphasized scale and long-term value creation as operating metrics continue to trend positively.

