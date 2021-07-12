Essar Shipping says two handysize vessels engaged in exporting rice to Bangladesh from India post bilateral deal

Essar Shipping Ltd, part of Essar Global Fund Ltd's services and technology portfolio, has said two of its handysize vessels 'Tvisha' and 'Tuhina' weighing 13,000 DWT, have been engaged in exports of rice from India to Bangladesh as per the recent bilateral trade agreement signed between the two countries.

As per the agreement, Bangladesh is set to buy 1,50,000 tonnes of rice from India. It would be the first such bilateral deal in the last three years.

Speaking on this development Ranjit Singh, CEO, Essar Shipping said, "We are glad to extend our support and services to meet Bangladesh's rising demand for rice. With India's five years pulses import deal with Myanmar, we have bagged a shipment contract for these vessels which is to begin operations from 20th July."

"As new export deals are slated to be signed with the neighbouring nations in the coming months, our vessels will also be engaged in trade in continuation within this region. Also, as we witness the Covid-19 wave cooling off across nations, we are hopeful to make the most of this opportunity and capitalise on this trade."