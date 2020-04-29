Equity indices open on a positive note

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 32,311.04 points and touched a high of 32,336.05 points. The Sensex touched a low of 32,171.65 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 32,114.52 points.

The Sensex is trading at 32,251.76 points up by 172.26 points or 0.54 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,408.60 points after closing at 9,380.90 points.

The Nifty is trading at 9,417.25 points in the morning.