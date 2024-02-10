 EPFO Raises Interest Rate From 8.15% To 8.25% For 2023-24; Sets Three-Year High
EPFO Raises Interest Rate From 8.15% To 8.25% For 2023-24; Sets Three-Year High

EPFO sets three-year high interest rate at 8.25 per cent for EPF Deposits in 2023-24; boost for over six crore subscribers.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
EPFO Raises Interest Rate From 8.15% To 8.25% For 2023-24 | Representative Image/File

Retirement fund body EPFO on Saturday fixed a three-year high interest rate of 8.25 per cent on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2023-24.

Previous years' interest rates: A recap

In March 2023, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had increased the interest rate on EPF marginally to 8.15 per cent for 2022-23 from 8.10 per cent in 2021-22.

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its over six crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

CBT decision and future steps

"The EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.25 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2023-24 at its meeting on Saturday," a source said.

Interest rates: From 2013-14 to 2022-23

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by CBT in March 2021.

After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2023-24 will be sent to Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2023-24 will be credited into accounts of over six crore subscribers of EPFO.

EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

In March 2020, EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

The retirement fund body had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13. The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

