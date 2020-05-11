Entrepreneurs will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises: Ratan Tata

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic will force entrepreneurs to adapt, create and find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be benchmarks of tomorrow.

While seeking not to "downplay the challenges and the difficulties embedded in these current times" the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons — the holding firm of Tata Group said, "It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before."

In a post on social media platform Instagram, Tata hoped that entrepreneurs will find a better way to run their operations following the pandemic that has severely disrupted economic activity.