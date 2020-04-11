Ratan Tata clarifies post about coronavirus impact on economy wrongly attributed to him

This came after a post about experts predicting major economic downfall due to coronavirus was doing rounds on social media.

The post which is doing rounds on social media says, "Experts are predicting huge downfall of Economy due to the Corona. I do not know much about these experts. But I know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts."

It further states that if experts were to be believed, after the total destruction in 2nd World War Japan had NO future. But same Japan in just 3 decades or so, made US cry at the market place. "If the experts were to be believed, Israel should have been wiped out from the world map by the Arabs, but the fact is different."

"The corona crisis is no different. I do not have any doubt that We will defeat the Corona hands down and The Indian Economy will bounce back in a great manner," reads the post.

As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rises in India, Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus Tata Sons, has committed Rs 500 crore towards manufacturing of personal protective equipment, respiratory systems, testing kits, setting up modular treatment facilities and training of health workers, a statement issued by Tata Trust said.