Ratan Tata busts fake news, says 'my picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it'

On Sunday, Indian billionaire philanthropist and former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, took to Twitter and clarified that a newspaper article titled "Ratan Tata's message" in Hindi is fake.

The article said that Tata has given a message for the business people. The article has attributed Tata as saying, "2020 is the year to stay only to stay alive. This isn't the year to think about profits and loss."

Taking to Twitter, Tata called out the fake news and said, "I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources. My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face."