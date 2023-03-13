Entrepreneur Ritam Gupta on Taking Risks and Why the Leap of Faith is Necessary

Entrepreneur Ritam Gupta, located in Dubai, always empowers those around him. Both of his businesses, DeFi11 and NonceLabs, have proven quite successful. After a successful run for many years, Ritam got his company DeFi11 acquired. It was one of the biggest decisions he took in his professional life this year.

Ritam Gupta started the Web3 fantasy sports programme DeFi11 years ago. The company quickly became well-known, thanks to its impeccable services. Ritam believes it is time for him to take a new plunge and look for bigger things. He got his business acquired by European Web3 Gaming Studio VulcanForged.

When asked if the exit for planned or if he decided to take off late, the Dubai-based entrepreneur shared that the decision was spontaneous and unplanned. In his business, things fell into place, and he achieved everything he could in the last 11 years. He wanted to ensure that every decision he took should be for the betterment of the project and the people involved. Hence, he stayed till it got acquired by some of the best players in the Web3 industry. Once that happened, Ritam Gupta stepped down and started working on his new big project.

After his Successful exit from DeFi11, entrepreneur Ritam Gupta is dedicated to working on a Web3 Insurance and Security product called 'Web3Shield'. He shares, "While the previous one was more of a web3-focused use case in gaming, this one is more oriented at basic web3 issue solving and adoption."

Like Ritam, many entrepreneurs or employees want to change their jobs or do something new. However, they fear the risk and must be sure of their decisions. Ritam Gupta was asked what advice he would like to give to such individuals. He said, "It's very important to take a leap of faith. Nothing happens inside the ease of your comfort zone. So, if you genuinely want to create an impact, then get out of your comfort zone, forget about the outcome and just keep on working hard head-down."