Emirates Opens Dubai Airshow 2023 With US Dollar 52 Billion Boeing Aircraft Purchase | Canva

Emirates on Monday opened the Dubai Airshow 2023 by securing a substantial order for an additional 95 wide-body aircraft, thereby expanding its total order book to 295 aircraft.

Emirates made the announcement In the presence of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai and HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; the orders were signed by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group; with Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; and Larry Culp, Chairman and CEO for GE, and CEO of GE Aerospace.

“From day 1, Emirates’ business model has been to operate modern and efficient wide-body aircraft capable of carrying large numbers of travellers comfortably and safely, over long distances to and via Dubai. Today’s aircraft orders reflect that strategy," said HH Sheikh Ahmed.

“These additional aircraft will enable Emirates to connect even more cities, supporting the Dubai economic agenda D33 set out by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to add 400 cities to Dubai’s foreign trade map over the next decade. By the early 2030s, we expect the Emirates fleet to be around 350-strong, connecting Dubai to even more cities around the world,” he added.

Emirates’ Boeing order

Emirates has inked firm agreements for 55 more 777-9s and 35 777-8s, thereby increasing the airline's total order for 777-X aircraft to 205 units. Additionally, Emirates has affirmed its purchase of 202 GE9X engines to propel the newly ordered 777X aircraft, bringing the airline's overall GE9X engine order to a substantial total of 460 units.

From its previous order of 115 units, the first 777-9 is expected to join Emirates’ fleet in 2025. Today’s additional orders mean Emirates will induct new 777-9s to its fleet until 2035.

With this latest order, Emirates is also set to be one of the launch customers of the 777-8 passenger variant, with first deliveries expected in 2030.