Emami acquires prickly heat powder brand Dermicool from Reckitt for Rs 432 cr

Emami Limited announced the acquisition of ‘‘Dermicool”, one of the leading brands in Prickly Heat Powder and Cool Talc category from Reckitt for a total consideration of Rs 432 crores excluding taxes & duties. The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to customary closing conditions.

The brand is popular for providing cooling and respite from prickly heat caused during summer season and has high consumer connect through its marketing campaign jingle, ‘Aaya Mausam Thande Thande Dermicool Ka’. It commands 20 percent market share in the high growth and low penetrated category. Combined with Emami’s Navratna Cool Talc, Emami will become leader in this niche category which would also help realise synergetic benefits and optimize costs, it said in a press statement.

Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Limited said, “We are very happy to announce the acquisition of Dermicool brand which offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a perfect strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us #1 in the prickly heat powder & cool talc category. With increasing global warming and soaring summer temperatures, such problem solution niche products are poised for strong growth in future.”

Zandu, Kesh King and German brand Creme 21 are some of the brands or businesses acquired by the Company in the past few years.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 06:17 PM IST