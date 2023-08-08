 Elon Musk's X Shares Ad Revenue With Verified Users, Payout In Lakhs
Elon Musk's X Shares Ad Revenue With Verified Users, Payout In Lakhs

Twitter has started distributing ad revenue among its top content creators and it will be benefited to X Premium (Blue) subscriber who have gained a minimum of 15 million impressions within a span of three months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Elon Musk's X Shares Ad Revenue With Verified Users |

Twitter-owner Elon Musk has paid premium Subscribers with substantial amounts of advertising revenue this week.

On Tuesday, many of the X Premium subscribers shared screenshots on the microblogging platform about receiving the compensation.

On August 5, Musk tweeted a post about the eligibility for getting the ad revenue share.

On August 6, Musk tweeted, "If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill."

He also said that there would also be no limits to funding the bills.

At the beginning of April this year, the company removed blue checkmarks from verified accounts as part of the rollout of its paid subscription service. Later on an additional feature was introduced, allowing users the option to hide their blue ticks if they want.

“The new Blue is currently available for purchase on web for $8/month or $84/year, in-app on iOS for $11/month or $114.99/year, or in-app on Android for $11/month or $114.99/year (or your local pricing),” explains an FAQ document on the Twitter website.

