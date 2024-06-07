Elon Musk's SpaceX Lauches Its 'Most Powerful' Rocket From Texas

One of the world's richest people, Elon Musk's space exploration company, SpaceX, has achieved another milestone by launching one of the most powerful rockets ever built.

SpaceX Launches Its Starship

The SpaceX Starship was launched on Thursday, June 6. One of the key focuses is on the reusability of spacecraft. Although other private players like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin have been in the scene of growing participation of private players, these companies have largely been limited to space tourism and not space exploration.

Slow motion liftoff of Starship on Flight 4 pic.twitter.com/9itFbrfxW7 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 6, 2024

Peaking heating. Starship on a good entry trajectory pic.twitter.com/H0Gv6hyvt2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 6, 2024

Nevertheless, Boeing recently became the second private company to launch a rocket, with the launch of the Starliner aircraft.

The SpaceX starship launch came to pass from the Starbase launching facility in Boca Chica, Texas in the southern US.

Talking about the rocket itself. The system had a starship spacecraft with 'super heavy' rocket boosters. This system was powered by 32 of the 33 engines, that were attached to it.

This development comes to pass after two failed attempts in 2023, that resulted in the rocket's explosions.

The 21st Century Space Race

These developments come at a time when, globally, there has been a renewed interest in the space-race. NASA, which was in hibernation mode for a long time, is currently looking to put astronauts back on the moon with its Artemis mission. India and its agency, ISRO, have also been working in that direction.

Accordingto reports both the spacecraft and booster made it farther into flight than the last two failed attempts. | SpaceX

Recently, China landed its mission on southern side of the moon, that had not been easily accessible before. China also drilled that part of the moon to carry material for analysis and experimentation with it.

SpaceX is not a listed company, but Musk's listed venture, Tesla, jumped by 1.68 per cent, taking the total value to USD 177.94.