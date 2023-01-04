Elon Musk says 'Good news' after Indian-American family survive fall from 250-foot cliff in Tesla |

An Indian-American family in California miraculously survived a 250-foot cliff fall in their Tesla. The accident took place near a dangerous area called Devil's Slide, and not many have survived after such a dangerous fall.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and Twitter reacted to a Tweet by Drive Tesla that was giving an update on the accident by saying, 'Good News'.

Good news — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2023

The crash

According to media reports, the Tesla Model Y with Patel, his wife, and two children, aged four and seven, went downhill. The Tesla model, which has a five star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme, flipped a few times before it landed on its wheels. The witnesses called the USA' emergency number at 10:50 am on Monday morning to report the incident.

The family was conscious and alert when the firefighters rescued them after rappelling down the cliff. Patel and his wife were airlifted to the hospital, while the children were largely unharmed.

Brian Pottenger, the incident commander for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said it is very difficult to survive such a fall, and the children's car seat may have protected them from much harm.

Was the crash an accident?

The crash that was earlier believed to be an accident injured two adults, while the two children were unharmed. But according to the evidence, Dharmesh Patel had deliberately tried to drive his Tesla off the cliff. According to reports in the New York Times, the California Highway Patrol said the 41-year-old was arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.