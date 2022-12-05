Elon Musk reacts to rapper Kanye West's

Elon Musk and Kanye West | Image credit: Wikipedia

Rapper Kanye West saying he believes Elon Musk could be "half Chinese" and a "genetic hybrid" evoked a mellowed-down response. "I take that as a compliment!" Musk responded to West's comments on Twitter this morning. West's Twitter account was suspended again last week.

I take that as a compliment! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2022

After Musk took over the business, the rapper's Twitter account was reactivated just two months ago. His anti-Semitic remarks have already led to a suspension, but the most recent action was taken because he had broken the platform's guidelines.

The platform suspended him last Friday after it deleted his post featuring a Swastika symbol used by the Nazis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In response, West said on Instagram tens of Elon Musks were probably made and the Tesla CEO was the "first genetic hybrid that stuck".

"Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with South African supermodel and we have an Elon," said West, who had changed his name to Ye.

"I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck...Well let's not forget about Obama," he added.

Responding to a user who asked for West to be "fixed", Musk said he tried his best to do that.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022



