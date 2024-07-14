Elon Musk Raises Alarm After Trump Shooting, Says People Have Tried To Him

Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Tesla chief Elon Musk, who is usually known for his extensive activity on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has been on an overdrive after the alleged attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump. Donald Trump was injured in a firing that came to pass while he was addressing a campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania.

The footage of the incident has been circulating around the globe, with some of the images garnering iconic status, already.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Elon Musk, who expressed solidarity and also extended his endorsement to the potential Republican-nominee bid to regain the White House in the 2024 US Presidential Election.

The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign https://t.co/ihlEC5NP1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign. https://t.co/0vYGrj6yuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

'They Attempted To Kill Me'

Musk, who accused the US Secret Service of 'extreme incompetence' has also made another concerning revelation on the social media platform.

While responding to a post on X, which read "Please, please triple your protection. If they can come for Trump they will also come for you. @elonmusk", Musk claimed that himself has been subject to attacks in the past.

In the response, he said, "Dangerous times ahead. Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas."

'You Must Be Protected'

His EV-making giant, Tesla, is headquartered in the Southern US state of Texas, which is known as a Republican fortress.

Responding to Musk's revelation, some of the X users expressed their concern. One user said, "That’s awful. Very sorry to hear that and glad you are okay."

One user latched on to the regular Republican troupe of blaming the 'left' in the country and said, "The dangerous rhetoric from the left is spiralling out of control. It is time for us to condemn left-wing extremism and classify ANTIFA and other left-wing extremist groups as violent terrorist organizations much like ISIS."

Another user added by saying, "You’ve likely already done this, but still, please beef up your security even more. Your family and the world need you."







