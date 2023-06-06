Elon Musk Hints at China's Plan to Implement Artificial Intelligence Regulations

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc and owner of Twitter | Twitter

During his recent trip to China, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk revealed that the Chinese government intends to introduce regulations pertaining to artificial intelligence (AI). Musk shared this information during a Twitter Space conversation with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. Although he did not provide specific details, Musk stated that his discussions with senior Chinese officials were productive, emphasizing the need for oversight and regulation of AI.

Productive Discussions on AI Risks

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc and owner of Twitter, disclosed that he had engaged in productive discussions with senior Chinese leadership regarding the risks associated with AI. While no further information was provided, Musk expressed his understanding that China is planning to initiate AI regulation within its borders.

China's Response and Musk's Visit

Chinese officials have not yet commented on Musk's statements, and Reuters was unable to reach them outside of regular business hours. Musk's trip to China concluded last Thursday, after a two-day visit that included meetings with senior government officials, including the highest-ranking vice premier. He met with China's foreign, commerce, and industry ministers in Beijing and held discussions with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

China's Existing Measures and AI Regulation

China's cyberspace regulator had previously unveiled draft measures in April aimed at managing generative AI services. The proposed regulations required companies to submit security assessments to authorities before launching their AI offerings to the public. Various governments worldwide are currently contemplating ways to address the risks associated with AI technology, which has gained significant investment and popularity, particularly following the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

China's stance on AI encourages innovation and application while ensuring the use of safe and reliable software, tools, and data resources. However, the country's Cyberspace Administration has emphasized the need for generative AI content to align with China's core socialist values. Providers are expected to verify the legitimacy of training data for generative AI products and take measures to prevent algorithmic discrimination.

