Elon Musk back as world's richest person after SpaceX funding round

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk is back at the top of the leaderboard when it comes to the world's wealthiest people. While Amazon's Jeff Bezos had briefly recovered his spot at the top, a new round of funding for SpaceX soon propelled him back to second place.

According to reports, the Tesla chief's wealth has now risen to $199.9 billion. Incidentally, this is slightly higher than his wealth earlier this year when he had first claimed the top rank. Reportedly, SpaceX has raised around $ 850 million this month, with Sequoia Capital leading the investors. Since August the company's valuation has jumped by around 60% and now comes in at $ 74 billion.



But if Musk's reaction the first time around had been somewhat underwhelming, well, this time it was non-existent. The Tesla CEO has not reacted to the news, even as he continues to engage with netizens on a slew of topics.

For the uninitiated, when Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth touching $188.5 billion, he said that it was "strange". Reacting to a news article about the same, he had written, "How strange. Well, back to work."