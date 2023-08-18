Elon Musk Arrives In 'Amazing' Japan For First Visit In Nine Years

Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla and SpaceX, has arrived in Japan for his first known visit in nine years. The visit comes days after a row over a fake 'X' account of top diplomat Masato Kanda.

The Tesla chief posted on X, which was formerly known as Twitter, that he had just arrived in 'amazing Japan. His tweet read, "Just arrived in amazing Japan."

Just arrived in amazing 🇯🇵 Japan 🇯🇵 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023

Responding to the fake account the ministry in a rare post in English said, "Please don't follow the impersonation account and/or comment on the post."

Musk's bittersweet relation with Japan

Musk has had a bittersweet relationship with the country and hit a nerve with the Japanese government and commented Japan 'would cease to exist' in 2022. The comment was a response to data showing the population of Japan fell by 6,44,000 in 2021 for the 11th straight year. Musk had tweeted, "At the risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birthrate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world."

The comment had received sharp criticism from the Japanese government.

What is even more interesting is that in June, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper claimed that Japan's defence forces were testing Starlink satellite internet service and were considering adopting the technology next year. The report also stated that the Ministry of Defence already had access to the communication satellite, but with the use of this technology the country would be able to access a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit as well.

