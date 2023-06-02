Ella Irwin, the head of trust and safety team at Twitter, says she has resigned | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

As per the report pf Reuters on Thursday, Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, has resigned from the social media company, which has faced criticism for lax protections against harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in October.

Irwin, joined Twitter in June 2022, took over the role of head of the trust and safety team in November succeeding Yoel Roth who had resigned. During her tenure, Irwin was responsible for overseeing content moderation efforts.

Upon emailing Twitter, an automated response featuring a poop emoji was received. Irwin declined to provide additional comments, and there was no immediate response from Musk when requested for comment.

Irwin's departure comes as the platform has struggled to retain advertisers, Twitter has faced difficulties as brands remain cautious about their association with inappropriate content.

Earlier this month, Musk announced his decision to appoint Linda Yaccarino, the former advertising chief of NBCUniversal, to become Twitter's new CEO.

Irwin’s internal Slack account appeared to have been deactivated, as of Fortune earlier report.

Following Musk's acquisition, Twitter underwent cost-cutting measures, resulting in the layoff of thousands of employees, including those worked on initiatives such as preventing harmful and illegal content, safeguarding election integrity, and promoting accurate information on the site.

Musk has promoted a feature called Community Notes, which lets users add context to tweets, as a way to combat misleading information on Twitter.

In addition, Twitter is also facing heightened regulatory scrutiny regarding its moderation efforts. The company recently opted out of a voluntary agreement with the European Union aimed at tackling disinformation, although it reiterated its commitment to adhering to forthcoming internet regulations within the EU.

Last week, Thierry Breton, the EU industry chief, warned Twitter that it would not be able to avoid legal obligations in the EU after quitting the voluntary agreement.