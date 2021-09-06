Elixia Tech secures $1 million in pre-Series A funding led by RVCF, others

Mumbai headquartered Supply Chain tech-based startup, Elixia Tech Solutions Ltd, has secured $1 million in its pre-Series A funding led by RVCF and other angel investors. With this investment, Elixia Tech is planning to scale up its presence in both domestic and international markets.

Sanket Sheth founded Elixia Tech with an ambition to better the logistics sector in the country by introducing high-end technological innovations in the field of supply chain. Elixia Tech had introduced its first product in Vehicle Telematics space, followed by a completely digital and efficient suite of supply chain solutions, under the umbrella of Supply Chain Control Tower.

Announcing the investment, Elixia Tech’s Founder, Sanket Sheth added, “While supply chains have evolved from on-ground manual operations to something as advanced as digital twins, majority of companies are still stuck somewhere in between. With the world going through the impact of external changes, it has now become even more imperative to bring in real-time visibility, optimization and transparency in the supply chain. Thus, I believe that now is the right time and the right place to get the right products to make waves in the Indian as well as Global Logistics Market.”

The investment round was led by RVCF. Gaurav Chowdhry, VP, RVCF said, “The growth of supply chain is majorly dependent on the growth of supply chain software solutions market. Supply chain solutions give the power and visibility to monitor processes, identify the exact underperforming areas and gain reliable data-driven insights to efficiently run operations.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:33 PM IST