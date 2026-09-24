Elitecon Eyes Middle East, Africa And ASEAN Expansion, FY26 Revenue Rises To ₹5,074.80 Crore

Elitecon plans to expand FMCG trading across the Middle East, Africa. |

Mumbai: Elitecon International Limited is seeking to expand its trading business across the Middle East, Africa and ASEAN while increasing edible-oil processing capacity in India. The company is also considering joint ventures with overseas partners as it broadens its FMCG operations.

Overseas expansion

Elitecon said its trading subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore completed a full year of operations in FY26. They handle international FMCG and electronics trading, with the group also looking to deepen its presence in Europe.

The proposed joint ventures could involve manufacturing products overseas or bringing international companies’ products and capabilities to India through Elitecon’s distribution network. No definitive agreement has been announced. The company said it would disclose any signed agreement to the stock exchanges under applicable rules.

Managing Director Pradeep Kumar said the group enters the new year with a stronger board and leadership team. Its priorities include expanding tobacco and edible-oil capacity and developing international partnerships.

FY26 financial performance

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,074.80 crore in FY26 from Rs 548.76 crore a year earlier. Consolidated profit after tax increased to Rs 185.06 crore from Rs 69.65 crore, according to the company.

The figures include only six months of profits from edible-oil subsidiaries Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro, which were consolidated from September 30, 2025. Profits earned before their acquisition are excluded. A full year’s contribution is expected to appear in FY27 results.

Standalone revenue rose to Rs 1,529.50 crore from Rs 297.51 crore, an increase of about 5.1 times. Standalone profit after tax, however, fell to Rs 13.09 crore from Rs 32.21 crore.

Capacity plans

The acquisition of Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro expanded Elitecon’s presence in refining, storage, port-linked infrastructure and distribution. The company is increasing refining and processing capacity at its Kandla and Mathura facilities.

It is strengthening storage and distribution networks to serve domestic customers and build capacity for exports. Elitecon has not specified an investment amount or completion timeline for these projects.