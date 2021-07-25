Electricity (Amendment) Bill likely to appear before Union Cabinet for approval in few days

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up for approval the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the next few days, which seeks to enable power consumers to choose from multiple service providers as in the case of telecom services, a source said.

"The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 could come up for consideration and approval before the Union Cabinet in the next few days as the government plans to introduce it in the monsoon session of Parliament which concludes on August 13, 2021," the source in the government said.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on July 12, 2021, the government has listed this bill as one of the new 17 bills it plans to introduce in the ongoing parliament session.

The bulletin explains that the proposed amendments (in the Electricity Act) entail de-licensing of the distribution business and bring in competition, appointment of member from law background in every Commission, strengthening of APTEL (Appellate Tribunal For Electricity), penalty for non compliance of RPO (Renewable Purchase Obligation).

The RPO is a mechanism by which the obligated entities (mainly power distribution utilities or discoms) are obliged to purchase a certain percentage of electricity from renewable energy sources, as a percentage of the total consumption of electricity.