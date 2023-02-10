EkoTejas ties up with 7 insurance providers for providing financial assistance to EV customers

EkoTejas tied up with seven financial institutions, insurance providers and Non-bank financial institutions (NBFCs) including Bajaj Finance, TJSB Bank, Shriram Insurance, SBI insurance and Bajaj Allianz with an aim to help the customers buy the 2- and 3-wheelers EV with affordability.

This is expected to benefit the EV customers by providing financial assistance. In fact, only a few EV players are able to provide the on-road insurance for the segment. Moreover, the company’s dealers will install charging points at the buyer’s parking spot, especially if the buyer lives in an apartment.

K Venkatesh, Co-founder of EkoTejas, said, “We are trying to normalize having electric vehicles in every home. With all these added benefits, we are sure EV will be well accepted widely among Indian consumers.”

Muscle bike

This year's Union Budget will help the EV industry move forward on its way towards faster adoption of EVs. Ekotejas has plans to launch their high-speed motorcycle alias Muscle bike ‘E-Dyroth’ this year. According to the company, the e-motorcycle is the first of its kind in the EV segment. The vehicle has a top speed of 100 km per hour, which can be achieved with its 4 kW high RPM mid-drive motor.

EkoTejas

EkoTejas began its journey in 2017, making Tier 2 and 3 cities as their starting point and then gradually moving towards Metros. Today, Ekotejas has almost 90% of its parts made in India. The company has an established dealer presence in about ten states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.