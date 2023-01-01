e-Paper Get App
Eicher Motors vehicle sales drop by 7% in December, quarterly sales jump by 48%

The total sales in December were recorded at 68,000 units, while 6,16,370 units were sold in the quarter ending in December.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Eicher Motors vehicle sales drop by 7% in December, quarterly sales jump by 48%
Eicher Motors on Sunday, in an exchange filing, announced the vehicle's sales volume in December. The total vehicle sales in December dropped by 7 per cent, while the quarterly sales jumped by 48 per cent.

The total sales in December were recorded at 68,000 units, while 6,16,370 units were sold in the quarter ending in December. The sales of the motorcycle models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc in December 2022 were at 7,177, down by 36 per cent from 11,196 in December 2021.

Motorcycle sales of models with engine capacities up to 350cc were 61,223, compared with 62,543 in the same month in the previous year, while the quarterly sales saw a jump of 54 per cent. The quarterly sales of models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc went up by 16 per cent to 75,781.

International business for the month of December was at 8,579 units, minutely higher in comparison to the 8,552 units that were clocked in December 2021. The quarterly international business hiked by 32 per cent to 73,552, against 55,695 units.

