Volvo Eicher commercial vehicles exports fall by 59%, domestic sales grow by 28.5% yoy

Eicher Motors, in an exchange filing on Sunday, announced the sales volume of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited for the month of December 2022. According to the exchange filing, the domestic sales for the month of December went up to 6,671, up by 28 per cent from earlier sales of 5,192 vehicles for the same period last year.
HD bus saw the highest jump in domestic sales with a growth of 315.8 per cent, while the LMD 3.5-15T grew by 5.80 per cent.
The exports in the month of December fell by 59 per cent with only 332 vehicles exported. The Volvo trucks and buses sales in December were at 218, up by 43.4 per cent from 152 vehicles in last year for the same month.
The sale of all the VE commercial vehicles saw a total growth of 17.3 per cent at 7,221 against 6,154 vehicles last year.
VE Commercial Vehicles Limited is a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited.
