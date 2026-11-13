Eicher Motors Q2 Profit Rises 15% To ₹1,573 Crore, Revenue Climbs 20%

Eicher Motors’ Q2 FY27 consolidated profit rose 15 percent to Rs 1,573 crore as revenue climbed 20 percent to Rs 7,422 crore. |

Mumba: Eicher Motors reported a 15 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,573 crore for the July–September quarter of FY27. Revenue from operations rose 20 percent to Rs 7,422 crore from Rs 6,172 crore a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Costs rise

Total expenses climbed 22 percent to Rs 5,947 crore from Rs 4,878 crore a year earlier. The cost of raw materials and components consumed rose to Rs 4,211 crore from Rs 3,377 crore, while employee benefits expense increased to Rs 506.6 crore from Rs 417.9 crore.

Profit before tax, after including the joint venture contribution, rose 12 percent to Rs 1,992 crore. Eicher Motors’ share of profit from VE Commercial Vehicles increased 38 percent to Rs 186.1 crore from Rs 134.9 crore. The company recorded no exceptional item in the quarter. Diluted earnings per share rose to Rs 57.23 from Rs 49.85.

Sequential gains

Compared with the June quarter, operating revenue rose 12 percent and net profit increased 7.6 percent. Profit before tax rose 3.5 percent, while total tax expense fell 9.4 percent to Rs 419 crore.

The September quarter included a deferred tax credit of Rs 77.6 crore, compared with a deferred tax charge of Rs 70.8 crore in the June quarter. Current tax rose to Rs 496.6 crore from Rs 392 crore over the same period.

Half-year performance

For the six months ended September 30, consolidated net profit rose 18 percent to Rs 3,036 crore from Rs 2,575 crore a year earlier. Operating revenue grew 25 percent to Rs 14,054 crore from Rs 11,213 crore.

The company’s share of profit from VE Commercial Vehicles rose to Rs 353.6 crore from Rs 292 crore in the corresponding half year.

Filing disclosures

Eicher Motors said it could not yet reliably estimate its obligation under the End-of-Life Vehicles Rules, 2025. The rules require vehicle manufacturers to meet their scrapping obligations by buying certificates from registered facilities. The company said the online portal was partially operational and the certificate pricing mechanism had yet to be notified.

Statutory auditor S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP issued an unmodified conclusion after its limited review of the consolidated results. Eicher Motors’ board approved the results on November 13.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!