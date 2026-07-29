Eicher Motors Q1 PAT Rises 21.4 Per Cent To ₹1,462.51 Crore, Approves ₹1,225 Crore Andhra Pradesh Expansion

Eicher Motors reported record first-quarter earnings and approved Phase I of a new Royal Enfield manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 29, 2026: Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday reported a 21.4 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,462.51 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, riding on record volumes.

The company, which had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 1,205.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its Board has approved an investment of Rs 1,225 crore for Phase I of a greenfield expansion in Andhra Pradesh for motorcycle production capacity enhancement as part of an overall investment plan of Rs 2,500 crore in a phased manner.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 6,632.42 crore as against Rs 5,041.84 crore in the same period last fiscal, Eicher Motors Ltd (EML) said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review increased to Rs 5,341 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,052.02 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Royal Enfield Hits Record Sales

The group's two-wheeler arm, Royal Enfield, recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales of 3,32,940 motorcycles, up 27 per cent from 2,61,326 units in the corresponding quarter, the company said.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Royal Enfield announced plans to acquire a land parcel in Tada, Andhra Pradesh, for a new greenfield manufacturing facility.

With a planned investment of approximately Rs 2,500 crore, to be implemented in a phased manner, the project will strengthen the company's manufacturing capacity to meet future market demand, the company said.

EML's Board has approved a Rs 1,225-crore investment for Phase I of the greenfield expansion in Andhra Pradesh, which, at full utilisation, can produce an additional 4.5 lakh motorcycles per year.

"The above capacity addition is expected to be completed during FY 2029-30, subject to market conditions," it added.

VECV Posts Strong Performance

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), the company's joint venture with the Volvo Group, recorded its highest-ever first-quarter sales of 24,815 units, up from 21,610 units in the previous year, it added.

Commenting on the performance, B. Govindarajan, MD, Eicher Motors Ltd and CEO, Royal Enfield, said after a record-setting performance in FY26, the company sustained strong momentum into the new financial year, "with Royal Enfield recording its highest-ever quarterly sales and VECV recording its highest-ever Q1 sales".

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On Royal Enfield's capacity expansion, he said, "To support our growth over the long term, we announced plans for a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tada, Andhra Pradesh, to expand our capacity beyond the existing facilities in Tamil Nadu."

"With a robust product launch calendar and diverse brand initiatives planned for the rest of the year, we are optimistic of maintaining our growth trajectory in the dynamic global environment," Govindarajan said.

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